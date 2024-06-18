The Gilded Age: Season Three; Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Join HBO Drama

The Gilded Age has added four new faces to its cast for season three. Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Victoria Clark are joining the HBO drama. The series was renewed in December, soon after season two aired its finale.

Set in America’s Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, season two saw the disposal of the old guard. Now, New York society must deal with that change.

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard star in the period drama.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Phylicia Rashad (The Beekeeper) will recur on the HBO drama as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution. She has high standards and is unwilling to compromise the standards and expectations of her elite and exclusive social group – particularly when it comes to her son. Rashad is repped by BKEntertainment and Innovative Artists. Brian Stokes Mitchell (tick, tick…BOOM!) will guest star as Frederick Kirkland, the patriarch of the Kirkland family and husband to Eilzabeth Kirkland. He is the pastor of a prominent Black church and a leader in the Newport community. Mitchell is repped by Paradigm. Jordan Donica will recur as Dr. William Kirkland, a kind and handsome doctor from the prominent Kirkland family who isn’t as narrow-minded as the older members of his elite social circle. He was inspired to help others by becoming a doctor after visiting Arthur Scott’s (John Douglas Thompson) pharmacy as a boy. Donica is repped by Bold Management & Production; Independent Artists Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein. Victoria Clark (The Blacklist) will guest star as Joan Carlton, a kind and genial woman from the old money side of New York high society. Sincere and supportive of her son, she is surprised to find herself in a complicated and insulting situation. Clark is repped by Innovative Artists and Untitled Entertainment.”

The premiere date for season three of The Gilded Age will be announced later.

