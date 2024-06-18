1923: Season Two; Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) to Recur in Paramount+ Series

1923 has added to its cast for season. Jennifer Carpenter, best known for Dexter, has been cast in a recurring role in the Paramount+ series.

The series, which stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton, follows another generation of the Dutton family as they live in the early 20th century.

In June 2023, Paramount+ announced that the Yellowstone prequel series was on hold indefinitely due to the writer’s strike. Still, when announcing Carpenter’s casting, Deadline revealed that production on season two is set for later this year.

In the series, Carpenter will “portray ‘Mamie Fossett,’ a highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall who serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time.”

The premiere date for season two of 1923 will be announced later.

