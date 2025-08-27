On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: NBC Previews Marketing Competition Series

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is set to debut on NBC next month, and the network has released a trailer for the upcoming marketing competition series. Those competing in the series have also been announced.

The following was revealed about the series:

“The On Brand Agency is officially open for business!

The 10 creatives working to disrupt the marketing profession in NBC’s newest innovative business competition series have been revealed. Hosted and executive produced by Fallon, “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” is set to premiere Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The series rollout will be eventized with new episodes airing twice a week – Tuesdays after “The Voice” and Fridays at 8 p.m. All episodes will be available next day on Peacock.

Fallon is joined by the On Brand Agency’s Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John, whose storied history in the C-suite of companies such as Uber, Pepsi and Netflix makes her the perfect expert judge and mentor to the creatives during their season-long competition.

The contestants are a competitive and creative group of everyday people who will use Fallon and Saint John’s guidance as they answer the call of household brands such as Captain Morgan, Dunkin’, KitchenAid, Marshalls, Pillsbury, SONIC, Southwest Airlines and Therabody. They’ll need to think out of the box to impress the brands and win the opportunity to see their ideas executed in the real world. Plus, with Samsung powering the On Brand Agency’s headquarters and Canva serving as the agency’s design partner, contestants will have each brand’s devices and tools at their fingertips to further elevate their pitches.

One contestant will need to impress all the businesses, and outshine their fellow idea makers, in order to earn the grand prize of $100K, a feature in Adweek, a VIP trip to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the title of Innovator of the Year.

The full list of creatives redefining what it means to be a marketer is:

Elijah Bennett, 25 | Chicago, IL

Pyper Bleu, 26 | Brooklyn, NY

Sabrina Burke, 55 | Port St. Joe, FL

Bianca Fernandez, 28 | New York, NY

BT Hale, 36 | Keller, TX

Lauren Karwoski, 26 | New York, NY

Rajesh Srivastava, 60 | Murfreesboro, TN

Mahiri Takai, 38 | Dallas, TX

Azhelle Wade, 36 | Cranston, RI

Ryan Winn, 26 | Nashville, TN

COMING UP THIS SEASON

#101 Dunkin: Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Everyone knows that America runs on Dunkin’, but they came to the On Brand Agency to show that they offer more than just coffee and donuts.

#102 Southwest Airlines: Friday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Southwest Airlines, one of the world’s most admired airlines known for their legendary hospitality, enlisted the On Brand Agency to tout something extra that’s arriving inflight soon.

#103 Marshalls: Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Marshalls is known for offering high quality brand-name and designer pieces for amazing prices every day and collaborated with the On Brand Agency for new ideas that showcase how customers can always find The Good Stuff in their stores.

#104 SONIC: Friday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A summertime destination known for their more than 10,000 customizable beverages, SONIC employed the On Brand Agency to show that they offer craveable, conversation-worthy drinks all year round with a musical assist from Erika Jayne of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

#105 Captain Morgan: Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Captain Morgan tapped the On Brand Agency for inspiration to fuel its football season campaign hinged on bringing crews together, even when your crew includes late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

#106 Pillsbury: Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

With the beloved Pillsbury Doughboy available to remind fans that what matters most is made at home, the brand engaged the On Brand Agency to develop a campaign that ensures all generations of bakers – old and new – know what Pillsbury brings to the table.

#107 KitchenAid: Friday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Intrinsically linked to their legendary stand mixer, KitchenAid and a special guest teamed up with the On Brand Agency to whip up a campaign that highlights the lifestyle benefits of their latest innovative product line.

#108 Therabody: Friday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Therabody teamed up with their investor – professional football player Josh Allen – and the On Brand Agency to develop a strategic campaign to show that Therabody products are not just for athletes, they’re for everyone.

ABOUT “ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON”

Hosted, executive produced and created by Jimmy Fallon, “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” follows what happens when Fallon starts a premier marketing firm – the On Brand Agency – and fills it with the most creative, clever and competitive go-getters he can find. Bozoma Saint John, former C-suite executive at Uber and Pepsi, steps into the role of Chief Marketing Officer of the On Brand Agency. Fallon and Saint John will task 10 creatives to think out-of-the-box and reimagine marketing in the modern age.

In each episode, the On Brand Agency creatives will work with a major brand looking for of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise. They will have unprecedented access to the client’s businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon, with only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode.

In a final big assignment, one visionary will be named the best in the business, given a cash prize and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

The “On Brand” format will be licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” is produced by B17 Entertainment and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Electric Hot Dog. Executive producers are Jimmy Fallon, Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Pip Wells and Kelly Powers. Creative Artists Agency’s (CAA) Media & Entertainment Partnerships division serves as a collaborative business partner with NBCUniversal to bring leading brands to the show.”