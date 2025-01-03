Suits: Series Creator Still Open to Making an Original Cast Reunion Movie

The world of Suits is returning soon to the small screen, but the man behind that world is not against bringing back the original cast for a reunion movie.

Suits LA premieres on NBC next month, but fans could see the characters from Suits together again on the small screen at some point down the line. They will see Gabriel Macht appear as Harvey Specter in the new series.

Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl starred in the original USA Network series, which ended in 2019 after nine seasons. The series followed Mike Ross (Adams) as he worked for a NYC law firm while hiding that he did not have a law degree.

Creator Aaron Korsh said the following about a Suits reunion, per EW:

“I was very satisfied with the way Suits ended, and at some point we might do a Suits movie and that could be fun. It’s more in the hypothetical or theoretical stages, so I wouldn’t have many answers for you [now]. But it’s not an insane notion for us to someday do that.”

Suits LA stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Troy Winbush and follows a former NYC prosecutor (Amell) trying to reinvent himself by running a law firm in Los Angeles. The series premieres on February 23rd.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Suits? Would you want to see a reunion film with the original cast?