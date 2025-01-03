The Recruit: Season Two; Netflix Previews Return of Spy Adventure Series

The Recruit returns to Netflix later this month for its second season. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the six-episode second season., giving fans of the spy series a look at the action ahead

Noah Centineo, Teo Yoo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall star in the series, which follows CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Centineo) as he finds himself pulled into another conspiracy.

Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion also appear in the series for season two.

Netflix shared the following about season two of The Recruit:

“It’s ‘spy meets Seoul’ as CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.”

The trailer for the upcoming season is below. The series returns on January 30th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?