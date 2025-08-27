Sesame Street, Ms Rachel, Blippi’s Job Show: Netflix Teases Upcoming Premieres of Preschooler Series

Netflix is teasing its lineup for kids. The streaming service has Sesame Street joining its ranks in November, with new seasons of Ms. Rachel and Blippi’s Job Show also coming soon. A trailer for the second season of that series has been released.

The following was released about their kids’ lineup, including their new addition of games for kids coming soon to their service:

“Watch, Play and Learn with Netflix’s Upcoming Preschool Slate

Ms. Rachel S2 Launches on September 1

Sesame Street Debuts on November 10

More Kids Games From the Worlds of Dr. Seuss, PAW Patrol and More Coming Soon

Start the school year off with all of your kids’ favorite friends on Netflix with all-new episodes from Ms. Rachel (September 1), Sesame Street (November 10), Gabby’s Dollhouse (November 17) and so much more on Netflix.

And there’s even more in store from Netflix, with several new games coming soon. All new mobile games from kids’ favorite worlds, including Dr. Seuss, PAW Patrol, and more, will join The World of Peppa Pig soon, making Netflix the only place kids can play and watch within one membership. Following the Dr. Seuss series, three new games will debut exclusively on Netflix: Dr. Seuss’s Horton!; Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches and Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish. Additionally, hit preschool apps PAW Patrol Academy, Toca Boca Hair Salon 4 and LEGO(R) DUPLO(R) will debut on Netflix this year – fully unlocked for Netflix members with no ads, extra fees, or in-app purchases.

Upcoming Preschool Series and Games Slate

Series: From fun-filled early learning and sing-alongs to shows with short, snackable episodes- we’ve got it all at for your little ones at netflix.com/preschool. Upcoming slate includes:

Peppa Pig (now available)

Paw Patrol S2&3 (now available)

Hello School Playlist (now available)

Ms. Rachel S2 (September 1)

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (September 8)

Blippi’s Job Show S2 (September 22)

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (October 6)

Thomas & Friends: Sodor Sings Together (October 16)

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches (November 3)

Sesame Street (November 10)

Gabby’s Dollhouse S12 (November 17)

CoComelon Lane S6 (December 1)

Creature Cases S6 (December 15)

Games: Since announcing its move into mobile games for kids earlier this year, Netflix released The World of Peppa Pig, and has several more games coming soon:

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: In Dr. Seuss’s Horton!, explore a lush jungle full of friends. Bounce, climb, fly kites, skate, and more as you discover a world full of play and imagination.

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches: Draw, blow bubbles, peek through telescopes, and dream up new inventions as Stella Sneetch in Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches.

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: From cozy living rooms to magical concerts and hot air balloon rides, Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish turns everyday play into adventure.

PAW Patrol Academy: PAW Patrol to the Rescue! It’s a brand-new way to experience the hit show – and the best way to get your biggest (or smallest) PAW Patrol fan smiling, laughing, and learning.

Toca Boca Hair Salon 4: Welcome to Toca Boca Hair Salon 4! Unleash your creativity in the salon and whip up any style you can imagine. Get creative with makeup, face paint, hair and beard tools, and much more!

LEGO(R) DUPLO(R) NETFLIX: Welcome to LEGO(R) DUPLO(R), where learning and play go hand in hand so toddlers can create, imagine, and explore.

Kids’ Favorite Preschool Friends are all on Netflix: Netflix has thoughtfully built a space where kids can safely watch, play and learn with their favorite characters from Ms. Rachel, Gabby’s Dollhouse, CoComelon Lane, Blippi’s Job Show, The Creature Cases, Trash Truck and so much more.

· Ms. Rachel has consistently reached the Global Top 10 list (and the US Top 10 list every week) since its launch in February.

· Gabby’s Dollhouse brought 108M views across seasons in the first half of 2025.

Extend the fun:

· netflixfamily.com: The hub where parents and caregivers can find free printable activities, DIYs, recipes, and more for kids of all ages and stages including themed guides for parents & caregivers like the Back-to-School Ready guide to help kick off the new school year.

· Netflix Family Magazine: It’s an actual, physical magazine your kids can hold in their hands featuring the Netflix characters you know and love. Full of games, stories, and activities, Netflix Family Magazine has fun for the whole family.

· Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.: An original podcast to help little ones drift off to sleep with stories featuring kids’ favorite characters.”

The trailer for season two of Blippi’s Job Show is below.

What do you think? Will you be tuning into Netflix with your kids this fall?