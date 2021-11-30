That’s My Jam: Season One Viewer Votes

Will viewers have as much fun as the contestants in the first season of the That’s My Jam TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like That’s My Jam is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of That’s My Jam here.

An NBC comedy-variety game show, the That’s My Jam TV series is based on segments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each episode of the feel-good series features two teams of two celebrities who are competing to benefit a charity of their choice. They take part in musical performances as well as dance, trivia, and music-based games. Signature segments of the show include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It, and many more.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the That’s My Jam TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that That’s My Jam should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.