Landman: Demi Moore to Star with Billy Bob Thornton in Paramount+ Series, Jon Hamm to Recur

Landman has added two to its cast. Demi Moore is joining Billy Bob Thornton as a series regular, and Jon Hamm is joining the series as a recurring guest star.

The series, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, also stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, and Paulina Chávez.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Moore will play “Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend of Tommy Norris, played by Oscar® winner and series lead Billy Bob Thornton.”

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios said the following about the addition of Moore to the cast:

“Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent. We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of LANDMAN, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan.”

As for Hamm, he will play “Monty Miller, a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris.”

The premiere date for Landman will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series from Taylor Sheridan on Paramount+?