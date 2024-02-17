The Umbrella Academy: Season Four; Netflix Releases Posters and Premiere Date for Final Episodes

The Umbrella Academy has its return date. The fourth and final of the Netflix series will arrive in August. The streaming service announced the release date for the season with the release of several character posters.

Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, the series follows the adopted children of Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Each of them has their own superpowers, and they have helped save the world more than once during the last three seasons. Season four will have them facing a new timeline on a world different from their own.

Netflix revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 and follows a group of estranged siblings with superpowers who are reunited after the death of their father. Last season ended with a major twist: There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face them without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?”

The Umbrella Academy returns on August 8th. Check out the new posters for season four below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix series? Do you wish the series would continue beyond season four?