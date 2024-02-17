Wicked City: Season Three Renewal Announced for Supernatural Drama on AllBlk

Wicked City is returning for a third season. The supernatural drama, co-created by Kristin Iris Johnson and Serena M. Lee, has been renewed by AllBlk only two months after the second season finale aired on December 7.

Starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, Shaquita Smith, Gary Sturgis, Chantel Maurice, and Chanel Mack, the series follows five urban witches who have pushed their powers to the limit.

Deadline revealed the following about the series:

“Season 2 was set three months after failing to stop a magical slaver named The Handler (Karon Joseph Riley) when the Atlanta coven found themselves broken and separated. Jordan (Shaquita Smith) – who runs The Mystic Haven – and Angela (Chantal Maurice) try and fail to find Sherise (Chanel Mack) who’s being held captive by The Handler. Mona (Mercedez McDowell) moved away, and Camille (Taylor Polidore was put in permanent hiding by her birth mother, Claudette (Rhonda Morman). Unbeknownst to the coven, Tabitha (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and Caden (Malika Blessing) are trapped inside a nightmare realm as Claudette exacts her revenge. Meanwhile, Sherise is forced to do The Handler’s bidding at his high-class magical supper club “Obsidian Dream.” Next season, the coven of Black witches continues to push their supernatural powers to new heights, uncovering dark secrets and attracting the most dangerous of enemies in the city of Atlanta.”

The premiere date for Wicked City season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AllBlk series?