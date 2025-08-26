English Teacher: Season Two Premiere Date Set for FX Comedy Series

English Teacher has its return date. According to Deadline, FX has announced a September premiere date for the second season of the comedy series. The network renewed the series in February.

Starring creator Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher, the FX series follows a high school English teacher working in Austin, Texas.

The following was revealed about season two:

“Season 2 follows Evan Marquez (Alvarez) as he continues to navigate his way through the political minefield known as the American high school. Back with Evan — though not always on his side — are his best friend Gwen (Koenig), gym teacher Markie (Patton), wild card guidance counselor Rick (Christopher) and constantly terrified Principal Grant Moretti (Colantoni). Not surprisingly, Evan still refuses to stay quiet when controversy arises at Morrison-Hensley High. This season, the gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of issues including climate change, Covid, military recruitment and student cellphone usage. Evan also struggles to keep his relationship with Malcolm (Jordan Firstman) separate from his work life. Even though Malcolm no longer works at Morrison-Hensley, Evan’s excessive righteousness at school takes an increasing toll on his romantic life.”

English Teacher returns to FX on September 25th.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this FX series? Do you plan to watch season two?