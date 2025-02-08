English Teacher: Season Two Renewal Announced for FX Comedy Series

The English Teacher will return to class for more. FX has renewed Brian Jordan Alvarez’s comedy series for a second season, which will air later this year.

Starring Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher, the series follows a high school English teacher working in Austin, Texas. FX revealed the following about the series:

“English Teacher is a comedy series created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, in which he stars as “Evan Marquez,” a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. Over the first season, Evan navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?”

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment, said the following about the renewal:

“English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence. We look forward to the new season.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

