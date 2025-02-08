Naked and Afraid: Season 18 Premiere Date and Previews Released for Discovery Channel Series

Get ready for the return of Naked and Afraid. The survival competition series will return for as new season next month. Discovery Channel released two previews teasing the new season.

The new season will take viewers from the Philippines to the American Midwest and feature a first for the series: a double amputee competitor.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series’ return below:

“From the sweltering jungles in the Philippines to the rugged bluffs of the American Midwest, each episode of the new season of Discovery Channel’s NAKED AND AFRAID – premiering Sunday, March 9 at 8:00PM ET/PT – presents unique environments, unprecedented obstacles and history-making duos as they are brought together with no water, no food and no clothes. The season kicks off with remarkable and inspiring survivalist, Mandy, the first double amputee featured on Naked and Afraid. After losing her legs a decade ago in a devastating and tragic incident, Mandy set out to motivate others and prove that there is life after the unimaginable happens. She became the first female bilateral amputee to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro and is now ready to take on the Everest of survival challenges – 21 days in the remote jungle and dense rainforest of Belize. Mandy, alongside her partner, Jonny, will battle heavy rains, swarms of mosquitos, and toxic plants all in a bid to demonstrate that no challenge is too formidable to conquer. In the second hour of the premiere, fitness competitor, Amanda, joins forces with Ernie, a Naked and Afraid fan page moderator as he puts his armchair survival expertise and military training to the ultimate test in a 14-day survival challenge. Later this season, Naked and Afraid legends Steven Lee Hall Jr. and Laura Zerra each return to mentor rookie survivalists as they try to make it to 21 days. A tribe of four takes on an ancient, and potentially haunted, Mayan jungle where humans were once sacrificed to the Gods; and two expert survival instructors are stalked by King Cobras as they put their skills to the test in the deadly Philippine jungle. In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram. NAKED AND AFRAID is produced for Discovery Channel by Lionsgate Alternative Television and originates from its Renegade 83 label.”

The previews for the new season are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Discovery series? Do you plan to watch the new season next month?