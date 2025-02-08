My Life Is Murder: Season Five; Acorn TV Renews Crime Drama Starring Lucy Lawless

My Life Is Murder is returning for more. Acorn TV has been renewed for a fifth season. Filming of the season is currently happening in Auckland, New Zealand, and the eight new episodes are set to arrive later this year.

Lucy Lawless, Bernard Curry, Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe, Alex Andreas, and Joe Naufahu star in the crime drama, which follows private investigator Alexa Crowe (Lawless) as she investigates and solves crimes. Keisha Castle-Hughes and Rhys Darby will be guest stars in the new season.

Acorn TV shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Season 5 sees eight thrilling new cases featuring dangerous villains that only Alexa Crowe (Lawless) can catch, but as always, she’s bringing her friends and family along for the ride. Tech guru Madison (Ebony Vagulans, The Furies) is stepping up and contributing her considerable technical skills to the investigations, while cafe owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu, Game of Thrones) is always there to lend a helping hand, and, shockingly, it turns out that Detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe, Shortland Street) has been hiding a rather big secret. Moreover, just to complicate things, Alexa’s bad boy brother Will (Martin Henderson, Virgin River) drops by with a dilemma of his own. Additionally, in the series’ highest-stakes episode to date, Alexa’s beloved cat Chowder is caught up in a risky game of cat-and-mouse!”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

