Sweethearts: Prime Video Orders Unscripted High School Series and Releases Trailer

Sweethearts is coming soon to Prime Video. The new 10-episode reality series will premiere on the streaming service later this week.

It will follow six couples in their senior year of high school as they try to decide whether to stay together for the next chapter of their lives or end their relationships.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered a new unscripted series Sweethearts and has released the trailer. All ten episodes of the show will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, February 13. From the producers of Love is Blind and Married at First Sight, Sweethearts follows the lives of six teenage couples in Charleston, South Carolina, as they navigate the end of high school and their final summer together as a couple, before heading off to college. As senior year comes to an end, all high school sweethearts are forced to look at their relationship and decide… who do you want to be? And who do you want to be with? As the couples experience big milestones like prom, spring break, college decision day, and graduation, we track what brings them together and what pulls them apart. As their summer comes to a close, each couple must decide whether they will begin the next chapter of their lives together… or begin their adult lives single. Whatever they choose, one thing’s for sure: it will change the course of their lives forever. Sweethearts is produced by Kinetic Content, with Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Paul Moore, Sunny Franklin, Lucy Bennett, Vivian Choi, and Scott Teti serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.”

A trailer and poster for the series are below.

