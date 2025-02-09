Love & Hip Hop: Miami: Season Six; TikTok Star Pinkydoll Joins VH1 Reality Series

Love & Hip Hop Miami returns to VHI tomorrow night with the second half of its sixth season, and a new face from TikTok is joining the action. Fans will see Pinkydoll on the latest episodes of the reality series.

VH1 revealed more about what is next in the series in a press release.

“Viral sensation and TikTok phenomenon Pinkydoll is stepping into the spotlight in a new way as she joins the cast of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.” The highly anticipated midseason premiere of Season 6 airs Monday, February 10 at 8 PM ET/PT, exclusively on VH1. Born and raised in Montreal, Pinkydoll, whose real name is Fedha Sinon, skyrocketed to fame in 2023 with her groundbreaking NPC livestreams and instantly recognizable catchphrase, “Ice cream so good.” With millions of followers and global recognition, she captured the attention of entertainment powerhouses, including legendary producer Timbaland, and even graced the stage as a presenter at the 2023 Streamy Awards. This season, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” follows Pinkydoll as she takes her talents to the Magic City, trading viral moments for a shot at music industry superstardom. Determined to turn her social media fame into a lasting career, Pinkydoll faces the high-stakes challenges of Miami’s competitive entertainment scene. From navigating her tumultuous relationship with her larger-than-life younger sister to proving her credibility in a cutthroat industry, Pinkydoll’s journey promises to be a rollercoaster of ambition, drama, and resilience.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Will you watch the show’s return tomorrow night on VH1?