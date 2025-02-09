The Bachelorette: ABC Reality Series on Hold, Not Returning for Summer 2025

Fans of The Bachelorette have some bad news, as the latest season of The Bachelor is currently airing on ABC. The dating reality series will not return this summer. The network is putting the series on hold for now. Jenn Tran was the most recent Bachelorette.

According to Deadline, the series may return later this year. ABC has not canceled the series. The series usually starts production in March or April, and the season arrives on the network in July.

Next up for The Bachelor franchise is a new season of Bachelor in Paradise. The Bachelor is currently airing on Tuesday nights.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Bachelorette? Are you surprised that ABC has put the series on hold?