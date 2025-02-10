The ‘Burbs: Jack Whitehall and More Join New Mystery Comedy Series on Peacock

The ‘Burbs is coming soon to Peacock, and five more have been added to the series’ cast. According to Deadline, viewers will see Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar appear in the mystery comedy series starring Keke Palmer.

The series is inspired by the 1989 film of the same name starring Tom Hanks. The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple — with Palmer playing the wife returning to the husband’s (Whitehall) childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

The series will be filmed in the same location as the film – the Universal Studios backlot. Details about the roles the other new additions will play were not revealed.

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

