Oh My God… Yes!: Adult Swim Previews New Comedy About Futuristic South Central Los Angeles

Oh My God… Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances has a premiere date. Adult Swim has released a trailer teasing the new adult animated comedy set in a futuristic version of South-Central Los Angeles. The series was announced in June 2024.

The series will follow three female friends as they try to navigate the tech-driven world they live in.Adult Swim shared more about the series in a press release.

“Three friends navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world in the new series “Oh My God… Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances,” premiering Sunday, March 9 at 12:15am PT/ET on Adult Swim. Created by Emmy(R) nominated writer and executive producer Adele “Supreme” Williams (“My Dad the Bounty Hunter”), the quarter-hour adult animated comedy is executive produced by Dominique Braud (“The Simpsons”) and follows three women, Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi, who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. “Usually when someone uses a futuristic setting to comment on the present, it’s a brooding downer,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “But Adele has made a future that is both plausible, relatable, and most importantly, unique and hilarious.” “The series is ripe with unconventional characters and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci fi twist,” said Williams. “The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition.” The series will debut on Adult Swim with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Sunday. New episodes will also stream Mondays on Max. “Oh My God… Yes! A Series of Relatable Circumstances” is produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness.”

The trailer teasing the new series is below.

