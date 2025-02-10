Mayor of Kingstown: Season Four; Three Join Taylor Sheridan Series on Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown has added three big names to its cast for its fourth season. According to Deadline, Edie Falco, Lennie James, and Laura Benanti are joining the Taylor Sheridan series, which Paramount+ renewed in December.

The series follows a family of power brokers in Detroit, starring Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Falco will play the series regular role of Nina Hobbs, Anchor Bay’s new prison warden. In a season-long arc, James will play Frank Moses, a legendary gangster respected in the city of Detroit, the state of Michigan, and beyond. Benanti will play the series regular role of Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer recruited in Kingstown.”

The premiere date for season four of Mayor of Kingstown will be announced later.

