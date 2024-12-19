Mayor of Kingstown: Season Four; Paramount+ Renews Crime Drama Starring Jeremy Renner

Mayor of Kingstown will continue. Paramount+ has renewed the series for a fourth season after season three reached 8.8 million global viewers. Season three premiered on the streaming service in June.

Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach star in the crime drama series that follows the McClusky family, who are power brokers in Detroit.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series’ third season:

“In season three, a series of explosions rocked Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob set up shop in the city, and a drug war raged inside and outside prison walls. The pressure was on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things got complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatened to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

The premiere date for season four of Mayor of Kingstown will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season four?