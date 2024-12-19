Menu

The Challenge All Stars: Season Five; Paramount+ Competition Series Moving to MTV for Rivals Season

by Regina Avalos,

The Challenge All Stars is returning with a fifth season in January, but the action is moving to MTV for a special Rivals season. Some of the biggest names from past seasons of The Challenges will be paired with their biggest rivals to see if they overcome their past differences and win.

Paramount+ revealed the cast for the new season in a press release.

“On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals.  The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:

Adam & Steve

  • Adam Larson (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: DadamLarson X: @DadamLarson
  • Steve Meinke (3 Challenges) – IG: Meinke_Drop X: @Meinke_Drop

Amber & Fessy

  • Amber Borzotra (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: AmberBorzotra X: @AmberBorzotra
  • Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (5 Challenges) – IG: FessyFitness X: @FessyFitness

Aneesa & Ashley M.

  • Aneesa Ferreira (18 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV
  • Ashley Mitchell (9 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke

Ashley K. & Dario

  • Ashley Kelsey (2 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: AshleyMarieKelsey X: @AshleyMarieMTV
  • Dario Medrano (4 Challenges) – IG: DarioMedrano__ X: @Dario_medrano_

Big T & Corey

  • Big T (5 Challenges) – IG: BigTFaz X: @TheOGBig_T
  • Corey Lay (2 Challenges) – IG: CoreyLay X: @CoreyLay

Beth & Jonna

  • Beth Stolarczyk (9 Challenges) – IG: BethsRealWorld X: @BethsRealWorld
  • Jonna Mannion (11 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: jonnamannion X: @jonnamtv

Da’Vonne & Shane

  • Da’Vonne Rogers (2 Challenges) – IG: DaVonneDianne_ X: @DaVonneDianne_
  • Shane Landrum (7 Challenges) – IG: Shannanity

Devin & Leroy

  • Devin Walker (8 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: mtv_devin X: @MTVDevinWalker
  • Leroy Garrett (14 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85

Frank & Sam

  • Frank Sweeney (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: FrankSweeneyFox X: @FrankSweeneyFox
  • Sam McGinn (1 Challenge, 1 Win) – IG: SamRW26 X: @SamIAmMTV

Katie & Veronica

  • Katie Cooley (12 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: KatieCooley26 X: @KatieCooley26
  • Veronica Portillo (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: V_Cakes X: @V_cakes

KellyAnne & Sylvia

  • KellyAnne Judd (8 Challenges) – IG: kellyannejudd X: @kellyannejudd
  • Sylvia Elsrode (4 Challenges) – IG: Syl_Marie_88

Melissa & Nicole

  • Melissa Reeves (4 Challenges) – IG: DJMelReeves X: @DJMelReeves
  • Nicole Zanatta (4 Challenges) – IG: N_ZanattaMTV X: @N_ZanattaMTV

Nany & Turbo

  • Nany González (12 Challenges) – IG: NanyCarmen
  • Turbo (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: Turabi X: @TurabiCamkiran

The trailer for the season is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch the new season on MTV next month?


