The Challenge All Stars: Season Five; Paramount+ Competition Series Moving to MTV for Rivals Season

The Challenge All Stars is returning with a fifth season in January, but the action is moving to MTV for a special Rivals season. Some of the biggest names from past seasons of The Challenges will be paired with their biggest rivals to see if they overcome their past differences and win.
Paramount+ revealed the cast for the new season in a press release.
“On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.
The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:
Adam & Steve
- Adam Larson (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: DadamLarson X: @DadamLarson
- Steve Meinke (3 Challenges) – IG: Meinke_Drop X: @Meinke_Drop
Amber & Fessy
- Amber Borzotra (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: AmberBorzotra X: @AmberBorzotra
- Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (5 Challenges) – IG: FessyFitness X: @FessyFitness
Aneesa & Ashley M.
- Aneesa Ferreira (18 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV
- Ashley Mitchell (9 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke
Ashley K. & Dario
- Ashley Kelsey (2 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: AshleyMarieKelsey X: @AshleyMarieMTV
- Dario Medrano (4 Challenges) – IG: DarioMedrano__ X: @Dario_medrano_
Big T & Corey
- Big T (5 Challenges) – IG: BigTFaz X: @TheOGBig_T
- Corey Lay (2 Challenges) – IG: CoreyLay X: @CoreyLay
Beth & Jonna
- Beth Stolarczyk (9 Challenges) – IG: BethsRealWorld X: @BethsRealWorld
- Jonna Mannion (11 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: jonnamannion X: @jonnamtv
Da’Vonne & Shane
- Da’Vonne Rogers (2 Challenges) – IG: DaVonneDianne_ X: @DaVonneDianne_
- Shane Landrum (7 Challenges) – IG: Shannanity
Devin & Leroy
- Devin Walker (8 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: mtv_devin X: @MTVDevinWalker
- Leroy Garrett (14 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85
Frank & Sam
- Frank Sweeney (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: FrankSweeneyFox X: @FrankSweeneyFox
- Sam McGinn (1 Challenge, 1 Win) – IG: SamRW26 X: @SamIAmMTV
Katie & Veronica
- Katie Cooley (12 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: KatieCooley26 X: @KatieCooley26
- Veronica Portillo (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: V_Cakes X: @V_cakes
KellyAnne & Sylvia
- KellyAnne Judd (8 Challenges) – IG: kellyannejudd X: @kellyannejudd
- Sylvia Elsrode (4 Challenges) – IG: Syl_Marie_88
Melissa & Nicole
- Melissa Reeves (4 Challenges) – IG: DJMelReeves X: @DJMelReeves
- Nicole Zanatta (4 Challenges) – IG: N_ZanattaMTV X: @N_ZanattaMTV
Nany & Turbo
- Nany González (12 Challenges) – IG: NanyCarmen
- Turbo (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: Turabi X: @TurabiCamkiran
The trailer for the season is below.
What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch the new season on MTV next month?