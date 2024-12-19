The Challenge All Stars: Season Five; Paramount+ Competition Series Moving to MTV for Rivals Season

The Challenge All Stars is returning with a fifth season in January, but the action is moving to MTV for a special Rivals season. Some of the biggest names from past seasons of The Challenges will be paired with their biggest rivals to see if they overcome their past differences and win.

Paramount+ revealed the cast for the new season in a press release.

“On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:

Adam & Steve

Adam Larson (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: DadamLarson X: @DadamLarson

Steve Meinke (3 Challenges) – IG: Meinke_Drop X: @Meinke_Drop

Amber & Fessy

Amber Borzotra (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: AmberBorzotra X: @AmberBorzotra

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (5 Challenges) – IG: FessyFitness X: @FessyFitness

Aneesa & Ashley M.

Aneesa Ferreira (18 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV

Ashley Mitchell (9 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke

Ashley K. & Dario

Ashley Kelsey (2 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: AshleyMarieKelsey X: @AshleyMarieMTV

Dario Medrano (4 Challenges) – IG: DarioMedrano__ X: @Dario_medrano_

Big T & Corey

Big T (5 Challenges) – IG: BigTFaz X: @TheOGBig_T

Corey Lay (2 Challenges) – IG: CoreyLay X: @CoreyLay

Beth & Jonna

Beth Stolarczyk (9 Challenges) – IG: BethsRealWorld X: @BethsRealWorld

Jonna Mannion (11 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: jonnamannion X: @jonnamtv

Da’Vonne & Shane

Da’Vonne Rogers (2 Challenges) – IG: DaVonneDianne_ X: @DaVonneDianne_

Shane Landrum (7 Challenges) – IG: Shannanity

Devin & Leroy

Devin Walker (8 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: mtv_devin X: @MTVDevinWalker

Leroy Garrett (14 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85

Frank & Sam

Frank Sweeney (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: FrankSweeneyFox X: @FrankSweeneyFox

Sam McGinn (1 Challenge, 1 Win) – IG: SamRW26 X: @SamIAmMTV

Katie & Veronica

Katie Cooley (12 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: KatieCooley26 X: @KatieCooley26

Veronica Portillo (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: V_Cakes X: @V_cakes

KellyAnne & Sylvia

KellyAnne Judd (8 Challenges) – IG: kellyannejudd X: @kellyannejudd

Sylvia Elsrode (4 Challenges) – IG: Syl_Marie_88

Melissa & Nicole

Melissa Reeves (4 Challenges) – IG: DJMelReeves X: @DJMelReeves

Nicole Zanatta (4 Challenges) – IG: N_ZanattaMTV X: @N_ZanattaMTV

Nany & Turbo

Nany González (12 Challenges) – IG: NanyCarmen

Turbo (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: Turabi X: @TurabiCamkiran

The trailer for the season is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch the new season on MTV next month?