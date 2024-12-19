A Thousand Blows: Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Illegal Boxing Drama from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders)

A Thousand Blows has a premiere date. The boxing drama will arrive on Hulu in February. The entire six-episode season will be released for binging on its premiere date. The streaming service announced the date with the release of new key art.

Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, and Stephen Graham star in the illegal boxing drama set in 1880s London from Stephen Knight (Peaky Blinders). Hulu shared the following about the plot of the series:

“Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.”

A Thousand Blows premieres on February 21st. The key art for the new series is below.

