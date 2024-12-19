Euphoria: Season Three Likely to End Series; HBO Show Production Lands Big Tax Credit

Euphoria is finally getting ready to start production on its third season. Deadline has reported that the series has received a nearly $20 million tax credit from the state of California.

It has also been revealed that season three of the HBO drama will likely be its last. This news is probably not all that surprising for fans of the series.

Season two of the drama aired in 2022, and production of season three has seen several delays – including the industry strikes and deaths of those involved with the series.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams have starred in the first two seasons of Euphoria. The series follows a group of troubled teens living in Los Angeles.

Season three will have a time jump, taking the teens out of high school and into adulthood. Casey Bloys, the Chief of HBO Entertainment, teased the following about the eight-episode season, “We are shooting the season, I have read the scripts, we’re happy, we’re moving ahead.”

The premiere date for season three of Euphoria will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Are you excited for the return of the series? Will you be sad to see it end?