Survivor: Season 47 Ratings

Jeff Probst and Survivor are back once again, and there’s no need to worry about the show being cancelled right now. Not only is Survivor one of the most-watched shows on TV, it’s also already been renewed for a 48th season on CBS. Is it sure to be renewed for seasons 49 and 50? Stay tuned.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 47th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. In the Gata tribe, there’s Andy Rueda, Anika Dhar, Jon Lovett, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, and Sierra Wright. The Lavo tribe is composed of Aysha Welch, Genevieve Mushaluk, Kishan Patel, Rome Cooney, Solomon “Sol” Yi, and Teeny Chirichillo. The Tuku tribe members are Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, Sue Smey, Tiyana Hallums, and Terran “TK” Foster. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 45 (Fall 2023) of Survivor on CBS averaged a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.96 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



