1923: Season Two; Janet Montgomery Joins Yellowstone Prequel Series on Paramount+

1923 has added another recurring member to its season two cast. Janet Montgomery (above, left) has joined the Yellowstone prequel series.

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton star in the Paramount+ series which follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family in the early 1900s.

Per Deadline, Montgomery will play “Hillary, a thoughtful woman who does not want to see injustice go unpunished.” Her addition comes not long after the addition of Jennifer Carpenter to the series.

The premiere date for season two of 1923 will be announced later.

