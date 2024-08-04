Bargain Block: Season Four; HGTV Series Returning to Transform Rundown Houses in Detroit

Bargain Block is returning to HGTV for a fourth season. The series will transform rundown homes in Detroit. This season, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas hope to expand their business to New Orleans.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“After attracting more than 17.8 million viewers to its last run, HGTV’s hit series Bargain Block will return with new episodes that follow home renovation experts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas on their journey to restore Detroit’s iconic American neighborhoods one block at a time. With sound advice and support from their friend – lifetime Detroit resident and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield – Keith and Evan will buy the most rundown and dilapidated houses on a single block, take them down to the studs, and create affordable, stylish and fully furnished starter homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers. This season, Keith and Evan will power through Detroit’s harsh winter and construction delays to complete more remarkable home transformations that offer functional layouts and artful design. An abandoned house with plants, moss and mushrooms growing inside will inspire the couple to incorporate a rainforest theme, while they reimagine other nearby properties with a casino vibe and Mexican-infused style. During the Sept. 4 premiere episode, Shea will scout the duo’s latest project – two identical crumbling houses right next door and priced at only $6,500 each. To add value to the charming Fairytale House, which features an arched front door and gingerbread details, Keith and Evan will build a large primary suite, install a bold red marble kitchen countertop and paint a custom gold patterned wall in the guest bathroom. And, in a new twist, Keith and Evan will consider expanding their successful business model to another city, namely New Orleans, to help its communities restore forgotten homes to their former glory. Escaping Detroit’s icy weather for a few days, they’ll scope out the potential in the Big Easy and even make an offer on a potential first property. Bargain Block is produced by High Noon Entertainment.”

Bargain Block returns to HGTV on September 4th.

