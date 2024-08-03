The Waterfront: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) to Star in Netflix Drama from Kevin Williamson

The Waterfront is headed to Netflix. The new family drama from Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries) will star Holt McCallany (Mindhunter).

The family drama is based on actual events and shows how the Buckley family tries to keep their fishing empire afloat using ‘increasingly dangerous’ means.

McCallany will play Harlan Buckley. Tudum revealed the following about his character and the series:

“Is Harlan a hero? A villain? It’s a hard call. He’s a man who loves his whiskey and has built up the Buckley fishery business with his dad — sometimes veering into illegal territory in the 1980s. Since his two heart attacks, Harlan hasn’t changed his lifestyle, but his absence from the family business left it in the hands of his wife, Vicki, and his son, Cane. Cane’s desperate, foolish decisions have left Harlan with no choice but to take the reins once again.”

An announcement for the series is below.

