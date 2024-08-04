Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Four; Chris Redd and Pardison Fontaine Join Starz Series

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has added two to its cast for season four. Deadline has reported that Chris Redd and Pardison Fontaine have joined the cast of the Starz drama.

MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, and Grantham Coleman star in the series, which follows the younger days of Kanan Stark played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original Power series.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Redd will play “Early Tyler,” who is described as “a trustworthy ally and secret-keeper.” Early Tyler is a neighborhood institution and a good friend to have in your corner – if you can afford the high financial price of his friendship. Fontaine will play “B- Rilla,” a raw, volatile, and incredibly talented young rapper serving a prison sentence for armed robbery. Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) sees B-Rilla’s potential and wants to sign him.”

Starz renewed the drama for a fifth season while season four was still filming. The premiere date for season four of the series will be announced later.

