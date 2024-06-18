Hotel Cocaine: Season One Viewer Votes

Roman does what he needs to do for the survival of his family in the first season of the Hotel Cocaine TV show on MGM+. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hotel Cocaine is cancelled or renewed for season two. MGM+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Hotel Cocaine here.

An MGM+ crime drama series, the Hotel Cocaine TV show stars Danny Pino, Yul Vazquez, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Laura Gordon, Tania Watson, and Corina Bradley. Recurring and guest stars include Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, Candy Santana, Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey. The story revolves around Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban exile and the general manager of The Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Businessmen, politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians all frequented the hotel and its glitzy nightclub and restaurant. At the center of it all was Roman, who did his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American dream. Roman walks the tightrope between the DEA, who have his daughter’s fate in their hands, and his older brother Nestor (Vazquez), Miami’s biggest supplier of cocaine. Together, the pair face ruthless rival Colombian cocaine suppliers as the brothers ensure their drug domination in Miami and keep their families safe.





