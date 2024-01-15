Belgravia: The Next Chapter: Season One Viewer Votes

Will the truth come out in the first season of the Belgravia: The Next Chapter TV show on MGM+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Belgravia: The Next Chapter is cancelled or renewed for season two (this was conceived as a limited series). MGM+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Belgravia: The Next Chapter here.

An MGM+ Victorian period drama series, the Belgravia: The Next Chapter TV show stars Harriet Slater, Benjamin Wainwright, Edward Bluemel, Toby Regbo, Hannah Onslow, Sophie Thompson, Claude Perron, Sophie Winkleman, Elaine Cassidy, Alice Eve, and Richard Goulding. The story picks up three decades after the original Belgravia series, in 1871. It revolves around the love story of Frederick Trenchard (Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn (Slater), a newcomer to London society. Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother, Susan (Eve), and the scoundrel John Bellasis (James), Frederick had a troubled childhood that left him feeling deeply insecure. This becomes a problem with his courtship of and marriage to Clara. Other characters include Frederick’s brother, Reverend James Trenchard (Regbo); Clara’s sister, Emily (Onslow); Clara’s maid, Davison (Cassidy); and Mrs. Dunn (Thompson), Clara and Emily’s mother.





