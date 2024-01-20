Belgravia: The Next Chapter: Season Two — Has the MGM+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Frederick and Clara must fight for their happy ending. Has the Belgravia: The Next Chapter TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on MGM+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Belgravia: The Next Chapter, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A Victorian period drama series on the MGM+ channel, the Belgravia: The Next Chapter TV show stars Harriet Slater, Benjamin Wainwright, Edward Bluemel, Toby Regbo, Hannah Onslow, Sophie Thompson, Claude Perron, Sophie Winkleman, Elaine Cassidy, Alice Eve, and Richard Goulding. The story picks up three decades after the original Belgravia series, in 1871. It revolves around the love story of Frederick Trenchard (Wainwright), the third Lord Trenchard, and his new love interest, Clara Dunn (Slater), a newcomer to London society. Unaware that his birth was the product of an affair between his mother, Susan (Eve), and the scoundrel John Bellasis (James), Frederick had a troubled childhood that left him feeling deeply insecure. This becomes a problem with his courtship and marriage to Clara. Other characters include Frederick’s brother, Reverend James Trenchard (Regbo); Clara’s sister, Emily (Onslow); Clara’s maid, Davison (Cassidy); and Mrs. Dunn (Thompson), Clara and Emily’s mother.



Belgravia: The Next Chapter is a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected (but still a possibility). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless MGM+ decides to publicize viewership, knowing how many people watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter isn’t easy. The show has been described as a “limited series,” so a second season renewal isn’t expected, but I think there’s a good chance there could still be a “Next Next Chapter” in this franchise. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Belgravia: The Next Chapter cancellation or renewal news.



