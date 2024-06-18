Hotel Cocaine: Season Two — Has the MGM+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A crime drama series on the MGM+ subscription service, the Hotel Cocaine TV show stars Danny Pino, Yul Vazquez, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Laura Gordon, Tania Watson, and Corina Bradley. Recurring and guest stars include Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, Candy Santana, Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey. The story revolves around Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban exile and the general manager of The Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ’70s and early ’80s. Businessmen, politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians all frequented the hotel and its glitzy nightclub and restaurant. At the center of it all was Roman, who did his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American dream. Roman walks the tightrope between the DEA, who have his daughter’s fate in their hands, and his older brother Nestor (Vazquez), Miami’s biggest supplier of cocaine. Together, the pair face ruthless rival Colombian cocaine suppliers as the brothers ensure their drug domination in Miami and keep their families safe.



As of June 18, 2024, Hotel Cocaine has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew Hotel Cocaine for season two. The outlet isn’t part of the Nielsen system so we don’t have that data to look at. MGM+ has been pretty good about giving its series second seasons so I think there’s a good chance it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Hotel Cocaine cancellation or renewal news.



