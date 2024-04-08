Beacon 23: Season Two Viewer Votes

Calyx and Halan are looking for answers in the second season of the Beacon 23 TV show on MGM+? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Beacon 23 is cancelled or renewed for season three. MGM+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Beacon 23 here.

An MGM+ science-fiction mystery thriller series, the Beacon 23 TV show stars Lena Headey and Stephan James, with Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, and Ellen Wong. The story is set in the 23rd Century and takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, in a remote “lighthouse.” Aster Calyx (Headey) is a government agent, while Halan Kai Nelson (James) is a stoic ex-military man. Their fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. In season two, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Beacon 23 TV series do you rate as excellent, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Beacon 23 on MGM+ be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote and share your thoughts below.