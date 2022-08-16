Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Three Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Raq could be in over her head. Has the Power Book III: Raising Kanan TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Raising Kanan, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Starz television network, Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, and Antonio Ortiz. Set in the 90s and South Jamaica, Queens, this show’s story revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) of the original Power TV series. When we catch up with fifteen-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business. In season two, Raq now controls the borough’s distribution. As her power grows, so does her appetite. Raq’s eager to expand the operation and sets her sights on New Jersey. But with new territory, comes new foes, and this time it’s the Jersey Mafia. As Raq looks to the Garden State, another battle brews back home: the fight for her son’s trust. Kanan escaped Queens after putting two bullets into the chest of Detective Malcolm Howard (Epps). But Kanan returns home to find that Howard and the dangerous secret he holds (he is Kanan’s father) are both alive and well.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 345,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Power Book III: Raising Kanan stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now since the drama’s already been renewed for a third season. Could that be the end, or will this story continue for many years to come? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Power Book III: Raising Kanan cancellation or renewal news.



