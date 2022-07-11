The $100,000 Pyramid: Season Six Ratings

Earlier this year, ABC cancelled several game shows that had either been on the air for quite a while or had low ratings. The $100,000 Pyramid series escaped the Television Vulture’s grasp but, how long will the show’s luck last? Will the series be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid TV series is the latest iteration of a format that launched in daytime in 1973. This newest incarnation is hosted by Michael Strahan. The competition pits two teams of two — a contestant and a celebrity — against one another. In the main game, the partners take turns helping the other guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to them by their teammates. The winning team then moves onto the Winner’s Circle with a pyramid-shaped gameboard. If a team can complete the pyramid’s six categories in 60 seconds, the contestant wins $50,000. If the contestant can win the second round of the main game (teamed with the other celebrity), they can win an additional $100,000. Celebrities appearing in the sixth season include Lindsey Vonn, Russell Peters, Jason Alexander, Wayne Knight, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Bobby Moynihan, Ron Funches, Ken Jennings, Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Carson Kressley, Tayshia Adams, Matt James, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Thomas Lennon.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.49 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The $100,000 Pyramid TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?