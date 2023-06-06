The Idol: Season Two — Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A dramatic series airing on the HBO cable channel, The Idol TV show stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. In the story, Jocelyn (Depp) is a young up-and-coming pop idol under tremendous pressure. She had a mental breakdown during her previous concert tour, derailing her career. Jocelyn’s determined to claim what she believes to be her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. As she preps for her triumphant return, a leaked photo sends her and her team into crisis mode. Her passion for music is rekindled when she meets Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub tycoon with a history marked by scandal. He’s also a self-help guru and the leader of a contemporary cult.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Idol averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 232,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Idol stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 6, 2023, The Idol has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Idol for season two? This feels like a one-and-done limited series, but HBO hasn’t marketed it that way. There were significant creative differences during filming, and the series was panned by critics at Cannes for its graphic content. I suspect it will have limited appeal and won’t be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Idol cancellation or renewal news.



