Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Five Ordered by Starz While Season Four Is Still Filming

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will have even more stories to tell. Starz has already renewed the crime drama series for a fifth season while season four is still being filmed. The third season finished airing on the cable network last month.

Starring MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, and Grantham Coleman, the Power Book III: Raising Kanan series shows the younger days of Kanan Stark (Curtis), a character from the original Power series who was played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release.

STARZ announced today its hit drama series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has been renewed for a fifth season. The third installment in the “Power” franchise, “Raising Kanan” recently concluded its explosive third season and is currently filming season four in New York. “We know that our fans can’t get enough of ‘Raising Kanan.’ As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.” It was recently announced that STARZ is in development on a new “Power” prequel series, “Origins,” that would delve into the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy. This would mark the fourth spin-off of the hugely popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost,” which will debut its two-part final season on June 7th, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force” which is currently filming its third season in Chicago. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” explores the early life of fan-favorite character “Kanan Stark,” originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series and shows his evolution from naive teenager to cutthroat villain. All episodes from seasons one through three are available to stream on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Set in the early 1990’s, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” tells the origin story of the merciless “Kanan Stark,” and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. Season three recently concluded with an epic showdown between Kanan and Raq, resulting in a couple of surprise deaths and an even-more surprising return of a fan-favorite character. The series stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan,” Tony and Grammy Award winner Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” and Joey Bada$$ as “Unique.” Creator Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for season five of “Power Book: III: Raising Kanan.” The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

A premiere date for season four of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Starz drama series? Do you plan to watch seasons four and five?