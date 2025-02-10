Andrea Mitchell Reports: MSNBC Host Ends Show After 17 Years

Andrea Mitchell has signed off for the last time. The Friday broadcast of Andrea Mitchell Reports ended the series, which aired for 17 years on MSNBC.

The anchor announced she would be ending the series in October. The hour-long program premiered in September 2008.

TV Insider shared that Mitchell would remain with NBC. She will be a chief foreign affairs correspondent and Washington correspondent. The replacement for her noon EST hour has not been announced.

At the end of her broadcast, she said goodbye to her viewers. As shared by TV Insider, her message and a video of it are below.

“Just a few final thoughts about the stories that we’ve shared over these 17 years, you and I, and the miles I’ve traveled to bring them to you. I’ve anchored this program all over the world, as you just saw, from Moscow to Beijing, Nairobi to Ramallah, Havana, Islamabad, Kabul, Baghdad, yes, telling America’s story, as well, all over the United States, starting with Iowa and New Hampshire. This hour has always been driven by what I love most, deep reporting on politics and foreign policy,” Mitchell continued. “As I announced last October, in these challenging times, I want to get back to my roots and learn more about your lives, tell your stories as we face tectonic changes in our nation and our world, after also doing that for 17 years, hosting this daily show on MSNBC, I’ll be doing that from now on full time, where this amazing ride first started 47 years ago, right here at NBC News as chief Washington and chief foreign policy correspondent, continuing to cover politics and foreign policy. Above all, I’m proudest of the young journalists who appeared first on our program and are now among our top correspondents, and especially the women from print and broadcast who are now regulars on all the networks, but got their first breaks right here. And I’m grateful to my fellow correspondents at NBC News, this incredible team, who brought their great reporting to this program day after day, right here in Washington and from all over the world. And finally, television news is a team sport. I will be forever grateful to Phil Griffin and Yvette Miley who launched this show, and Rashida Jones for her constant support over many years, and to my partners in the trenches, Casey Dolan and Michelle Perry, the studio crew right here, incredible producers who perform miracles, believe me, seemingly every day, when news breaks into our hour and they have to switch gears with a whole new show, journalism is an enormous privilege and a responsibility. It’s never been more important to do it. Well, that’s my vow as I continue on this journey.”

Andrea Mitchell wipes away tears as former and current staffers surprise her on set at the end of her final show as an MSNBC host pic.twitter.com/HYEsQnyxtB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2025

What do you think? Did you watch Andrea Mitchell Reports? Are you sad to see it end?