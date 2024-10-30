Andrea Mitchell Reports: MSNBC Series Ending After 16 Years, in 2025

Andrea Mitchell Reports is coming to an end. The MSNBC news series will come to a close in 2025 with Andrea Mitchell retiring as an anchor.

Per Variety, Mitchell’s daily lunchtime series will end following the presidential inauguration in 2025. However, she is likely to remain NBC News’ chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent. Mitchell has been with NBC News since 1980.

Mitchell announced the end of her series at the end of her Tuesday broadcast. She said the following:

“After sixteen years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: more connecting, listening and reporting in the field, especially as whoever is elected next week is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home.”

Watch her announcement below.

What do you think? Have you watched Andrea Mitchell Reports? Are you disappointed to hear the series will end in 2025?