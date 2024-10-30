American Primeval: Netflix Previews 1857 Drama Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin

American Primeval has a premiere date. Netflix has announced the arrival of the period drama with the release of several first-look photos. The streaming service ordered the series in December 2022. Six episodes have been produced for the limited series, created and directed by Pete Berg. Mark L. Smith wrote the scripts.

Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Derek Hinkey, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota, Shawnee Pourier, and Shea Whigham star in the period drama set in the American West.

Kim Coates, Lucas Neff, Kyle Davis, Tokala Black Elk, Nick Hargrove, Irene Bedard, Nanabah Grace, Alex Breaux, Dominic Bogart, Alex Fine, Kip Weeks, and Jeremiah Bitsui will guest star in the series.

Netflix revealed the following about American Primeval:

This is America… 1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace – even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land.

The series arrives on January 9th. Check out more photos for the series below.

