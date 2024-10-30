Presumed Innocent: Season Two of Apple TV+ Series Won’t Be Based on Scott Turow Material

Presumed Innocent will move away from author Scott Turow’s work for its second season. According to Deadline, season two of the Apple TV+ series, set for release in 2026, will be based on a novel by Jo Murray.

Season one of Presumed Innocent stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve and follows the story of a prosecuting attorney (Gyllenhaal) who becomes a prime suspect in the murder of one of his colleagues.

The second season will be based on Murray’s Dissection of a Murder novel and follow a female lead, Leila Reynolds, as she is handed her first murder case. She is out of her depth, but the defendant wants her as her attorney.

The following was revealed about the plans for the series:

Things are still in flux but Dissection of a Murder is expected to serve as inspiration for the second season of what is shaping up to be a true anthology series. There had been an idea for a character or two from Season 1 to carry over for continuity in the vein of HBO’s The White Lotus; it is unclear whether that is still a possibility. Reps for Apple TV+ and WBTV declined comment.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Presumed Innocent? Do you plan to check out season two of this Apple TV+ series?