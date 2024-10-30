9-1-1: ABC Considering Action Spin-Off Series Set in Hawaii

ABC may have found its next location to expand the 9-1-1 franchise. According to Deadline, the network is looking at Hawaii for a new 9-1-1 series. Las Vegas was previously in consideration.

A third series has been in the works for a while, but the franchise’s creators, Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, did not want to overpopulate the airwaves with 9-1-1-based shows.

With 9-1-1: Lone Star (above) ending with its fifth season, the door is open for another series on ABC. However, it has not yet been given the greenlight.

Hawaii will not be an easy sell, though. Filming in the state is expensive, and with FOX’s first responder drama, Rescue: Hi-Surf, filming in Hawaii, it might be even more complex.

The following was said about the challenges a Hawaii-based 9-1-1 could face:

Filming in Hawaii is not without its challenges — most of them financial — which makes setting a 9-1-1 series there a not-so-straightforward proposition. Home of some of TV’s most iconic series, such as Gilligan’s Island, the two incarnations of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. as well as Lost, Hawaii is an expensive location that is harder to fit into the continuously trimmed TV budgets, especially in linear TV.

What do you think? Would you watch a Hawaii-based 9-1-1 if it lands on ABC? Or do you want to see another location chosen for a new spin-off series?