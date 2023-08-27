Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 23, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman, with Michael Kelly, Martin Donovan, and Michael Tow.

TV show description:

A spy thriller series, the Special Ops: Lioness TV show was created by Taylor Sheridan.

The story is loosely based on an actual U.S. Military program that embeds undercover female agents with suspected terrorists, forming relationships with leaders’ wives, girlfriends, and other family members in order to gather intelligence.

Joe (Saldaña) is a CIA officer in charge of the Lioness Program in the field. She attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program is overseen by CIA high-ranking official Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and CIA Deputy Director Donald Westfield (Kelly).

They enlist an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart another 9/11.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





