Hotel Costiera: Prime Video Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Drama Series Starring Jesse Williams

Hotel Costiera is coming soon. Prime Video has released a new trailer and key art teasing the new drama series premiering on the streaming service next month.

Jesse Williams, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade are featured in the cast of the series, which follows a former Marine who is hired to work as a fixer for a hotel in Italy.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“With a gripping storyline, fast-paced action and comedy, Hotel Costiera follows Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a half Italian former U.S. Marine. Daniel returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced. ”

The trailer and key art for the series are below. The series arrives on September 24th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?