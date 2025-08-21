Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson: Season One Ratings

Kelly Clarkson has had a successful run on television series like American Idol, The Voice, and her talk series, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Songs & Stories series is billed as a limited series, but if the ratings are good enough, could it return for a second season? Stay tuned.

A music and interview program, the Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson TV series is hosted by Clarkson. Episodes feature conversations with iconic, influential, and chart-topping singing artists of today. Episodes also feature musical performances, performed in an “intimate, unplugged setting.” Across the first season, Clarkson chats with Gloria Estefan, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims about music as well as their personal lives.

As of August 21, 2025, Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

