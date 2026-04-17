All American: Season Eight: The CW Sets Premiere for Drama’s Final Episodes

All American has its return date set. The eighth and final season will arrive on The CW in July. A special celebrating the series is set for June.

Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Nathaniel McIntyre, Osy Ikhile, Antonio J. Bell, Alexis Chikaeze, and Kareem Grimes star in the series, which rebooted itself after its sixth season to follow a new group of students attending Beverly and Crenshaw High Schools.

The CW shared the following about the series’ return:

“The CW Network today announced the highly anticipated eighth and final season of its award-winning drama, ALL AMERICAN, will air a special two-hour premiere on Monday, July 13 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT), marking the end of an era for one of television’s most beloved and culturally impactful series. Prior to the season premiere, The CW will devote an hour-long celebration of the series with ALL AMERICAN: THE FINAL SEASON SPECIAL, on Monday, June 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The celebration of the final season kicks off with the one-hour special chronicling the journey of the characters who captured the hearts of viewers both on and off the field. The tribute will look back at the show’s most memorable moments, relationships, and milestones, honoring the legacy of a series that has resonated with audiences and redefined the modern sports drama.

Reflecting on the series’ powerful final chapter, executive producer and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll shared: “How do you say goodbye to family? Because that is what these characters, these actors, this ALL AMERICAN crew and staff are after eight beautiful, hard fought, seasons together. Family. This was the question on repeat for all of us as we crafted this final season with long hours, lots of love, and even more tears. And what we realized was that just like when your kids grow up and finally leave home, this wasn’t goodbye… It was a tear-filled I’ll see you soon. So, to our fans who have rocked with us faithfully for over a hundred episodes, we hope you enjoy this final season as much as we enjoyed making it. Thanks for taking this ride with us. We are so grateful for you… And we’ll see you soon.”

Following the special, the new season will usher in the final chapter of ALL AMERICAN, bringing fans back to the world of Beverly Hills and Crenshaw for an emotional and powerful conclusion.

The final season follows Jordan, Layla, Coop, Cassius, KJ, Khalil, Amina, and Preach as the pursuit of their individual dreams unexpectedly challenges friendships and family that are tentative at best after the events of Season 7. Focusing on the three pillars that have always been at the heart of ALL AMERICAN – football, family and friendship – Season 8 picks up six months after the football cliffhanger at the end of last season and will span just one week in our favorite Beverly and Crenshaw crew’s life. A week that will have them wondering if everything they’ve been through over the course of their lives has prepared them for this moment. A week that will ultimately reunite old with the new, friend with enemy, and alter the course of each of their futures forever.

Spanning eight groundbreaking seasons and nearly 150 episodes, ALL AMERICAN has proven itself to be a coming-of-age story about identity, ambition, and staying true to your roots. With a standout cast and real-world relevance, ALL AMERICAN has become a defining series about what it means to grow up, show up, and lead with heart.”