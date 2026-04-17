Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Season Two Trailer and Photos Released for Starz Prequel Series

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will return this fall to Starz for its second season, and viewers are getting their first look at what is ahead on the Outlander prequel series. A teaser trailer and the first photos for season two have been released.

Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine star in the series, which follows the love stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents.

Starz shared the following about the series’ return:

“When the ground-breaking drama “Outlander” comes to its epic conclusion next month, fans won’t need to wait long to travel back to Scotland and the “Outlander” Universe. STARZ has confirmed a fall return of the critically acclaimed prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” with a newly released teaser trailer and first-look images from the upcoming second season featuring the series’ two iconic leading couples, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The first season of “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” introduced viewers to the two different, but equally passionate, love stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents as they met and fought to be together against all odds. Longtime “Outlander” fans, along with those new to the universe, were surprised to learn how these two couples crossed paths and the important roles they played in each other’s lives. In Season One, Claire’s parents Henry and Julia, began a romance through the letters they exchanged from the war-torn battlefields of WWI, but were tested in new ways when an unexpected journey back in time left them lost and separated in the sweeping highlands of 18th century Scotland. Meanwhile, it was love at first sight for Ellen and Brian. Despite being members of two rival clans, the two began a forbidden romance and vowed their eternal love, choosing each other over tradition, politics and familial obligations. By the end of the season, both couples were on the precipice of a big change. After fighting to find their way back to one another, Henry and Julia were at the standing stones of Craig Na Dun, hoping to return to their own time, and Brian and Ellen’s romantic escape was interrupted as the 1715 Jacobite Rising began, thrusting the clans into war. As Season Two unfolds, the two young couples will be tested and separated by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion. Before returning to 1715 Scotland with “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” this fall, don’t miss the epic conclusion of Jamie and Claire’s iconic love story, as the final season of “Outlander” continues with new episodes every Friday only on STARZ. The can’t-miss series finale will air Friday, May 15. Catch up on all past episodes in the “Outlander” Universe: Seasons One through Seven of “Outlander” and Season One of “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” are available to watch on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.”

The teaser and another season two photo are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Starz series? Do you plan to watch season two?