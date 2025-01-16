Spartacus: House of Ashur: Starz Releases Teaser Trailer for Return of Infamous Character in Gladiator Series

Spartacus: House of Ashur will arrive on Starz this fall, and the network is giving fans a look at the new series with the release of a teaser trailer.

Graham McTavish, Tenika Davis, Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webber, Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith, Leigh Gill, Nick Tarabay, Dan Hamill, Andrew McFarlane, Jackson Gallagher, Jaime Slater, Simon Arblaster, Arlo Gibson, Cameron Rhodes, Evander Brown, Graham Vincent, Louis Hunter, and Donald Ross star in the series which is an alternate take on the Spartacus series. This time, the villainous Ashur (Tarabay) does not die.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“STARZ has released the first look at its upcoming action-packed gladiator drama “Spartacus: House of Ashur” with a teaser trailer that gives fans an early peek at the highly anticipated next chapter in the “Spartacus” franchise set to premiere this Fall. Nick Tarabay reprises his role as the infamous Ashur in this epic new saga which re-imagines possibilities and turns of fate from the original fan-favorite series. Outlander’s Graham McTavish will co-star as Korris, Ashur’s Doctore, and Tenika Davis as Achillia, a fierce gladiatrix, with Steven S. DeKnight also continuing to helm the world of “Spartacus” as executive producer and showrunner. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: what if Ashur, hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of “Spartacus: Vengeance?” And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion? “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by a prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011 and two additional series “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013. “Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing also serve as executive producers. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ.”

The teaser trailer for the newest Spartacus series. The premiere date will be announced later.

