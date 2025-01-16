Daredevil: Born Again: Trailer Released, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and More Return in New Disney+ Series

Get ready for the return of Daredevil. Disney+ has released a new trailer teasing Daredevil: Born Again, which arrives on the streaming service in March. Two seasons are planned for the series, each with nine episodes.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are reprising their roles from the Netflix series, and viewers will also see Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal appear.

Disney+ teased the following about the series:

“In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on March 4th. The trailer for the series is below.

